Distributed Power Africa Jobs

DPA is a market leader in innovative solar energy solutions. We have operations in Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Part of the Cassava Technologies Group of Companies, Distributed Power Africa (DPA) supplies Commercial and Industrial customers with efficient, green solar energy installations without an initial capital outlay.

Mission: to increase the continent’s uptake of renewable solar energy as a comprehensive and reliable source of power by eliminating the barrier of initial capital outlay, optimizing power usage, and reducing costs.