ETG Curechem (Pvt) Limited Jobs

Curechem was established in 1998 and over the past 2 decades has become a leading supplier of high-quality chemicals, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa and located in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania and India, including an Agrochemical formulation plant in Mozambique. Curechem is a distributor of chemicals for the beneficiation of the industrial (food, pharmaceutical, detergents, personal care, paint etc), water treatment, mining, and agricultural sectors.

The company’s distinctive competencies are premised on efficiency, personalised client service and quality products and service and an international presence of renowned suppliers of chemicals and related products.