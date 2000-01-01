Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT) Jobs

Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation pioneering the HIV response in Zimbabwe. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading National HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organisations programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE).