FBC Holdings Jobs

FBC Holdings Limited (FBCH) is an Investment holding company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange(link is external) and whose principal activities are in Zimbabwe. The Group offers diverse financial services through subsidiaries that span commercial banking, mortgage financing, short-term insurance, re-insurance, securities trading and micro financing. In all, FBC Holdings Group comprises FBC Bank Limited, FBC Building Society, FBC Reinsurance, FBC Securities (Private) Limited, MicroPlan Financial Services (Private) Limited and an insurance company.

Head Office  

6th Floor FBC Centre  

45 Nelson Mandela Avenue  

P.O. Box 1227  

Harare, Zimbabwe   

  • Telephone: +263-242- 783 204/783 206-7/707 057/797 759|772 706   
  • E-mail:  info@fbc.co.zw(link sends e-mail)  
  • Call Centre:  080 800 25, 080 800 26
  • Whatsapp:  +263 772 419 693, +263 772 152 647

 

