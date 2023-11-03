FBC Holdings Jobs

FBC Holdings Limited (FBCH) is an Investment holding company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange(link is external) and whose principal activities are in Zimbabwe. The Group offers diverse financial services through subsidiaries that span commercial banking, mortgage financing, short-term insurance, re-insurance, securities trading and micro financing. In all, FBC Holdings Group comprises FBC Bank Limited, FBC Building Society, FBC Reinsurance, FBC Securities (Private) Limited, MicroPlan Financial Services (Private) Limited and an insurance company.

Head Office

6th Floor FBC Centre

45 Nelson Mandela Avenue

P.O. Box 1227

Harare, Zimbabwe