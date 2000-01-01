First Capital Bank Zimbabwe Jobs

First Capital Bank Zimbabwe Limited, formerly known as Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe, licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator. It is a regional Consumer, Corporate & Investment Bank offering products and services across personal, corporate & investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in the SADC region. As a Loans Administrator you are responsible for achieving desired Loan Book and Profitability targets by timeously processing loan disbursements and settlements to borrowers in line with SLAs and agreed financial targets.