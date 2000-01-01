First Capital Bank Zimbabwe Jobs

First Capital Bank Zimbabwe Limited, formerly known as Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe, licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator. It is a regional Consumer, Corporate & Investment Bank offering products and services across personal, corporate & investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in the SADC region. As a Loans Administrator you are responsible for achieving desired Loan Book and Profitability targets by timeously processing loan disbursements and settlements to borrowers in line with SLAs and agreed financial targets.
Sorry No open vacancies yet