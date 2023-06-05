Harare City Council Jobs

The Harare City Council is the local governing body of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. It is composed of 46 councillors, each representing a different ward. It is headed by the mayor of Harare, who is assisted by a deputy mayor. The administrative body tasked with providing services for residence of Harare and among other duties, the council is responsible for providing clean drinking water, housing and accomodation, refuse collection facilities and health services.

Address: Corner Sam Nujoma Street and Jason Moyo (Africa Unit square)

Website:

Phone: +263 4 705085/6

Hotline Numbers: 0242774141-3 or 0242753330-2

Email: hrepublicity@gmail.com