Harare Polytechnic Jobs

Harare Polytechnic College, formerly Salisbury Polytechnic and commonly referred to as Harare Polytechnic, is a technical, public research university in Causeway, Harare. Established in 1926, Harare Polytechnic is the oldest, largest serving institution in the Technical and Vocational Education System of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development in Zimbabwe.

Address: P. O. Box CY 407, Causeway, Harare, Harare, Zimbabwe

Website: www.hrepoly.co.zw

Email: hrepoly@hrepoly.ac.zw

Tel: +263 (4) 705853

Cel: +263 712 870 894