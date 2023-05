Head hunters International consultancy is an HR consultancy firm which does recruitment and placement. it also does much in training, research, sales and marketing together with providing ICT Solutions required in any line of business. Head Hunters Incorporated was founded in 1995 by Baki Mlalazi.

Website: http://www.headhunters.co.zw

Address: 5393+C3J, Robert Mugabe Rd, Harare