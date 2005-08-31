Infrastructure and Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) Jobs

The Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) is a government-owned development bank in Zimbabwe, mandated to fund long and medium term funding for key infrastructure projects, including in the areas of transportation, housing, energy, ICT, water and sanitation.

The headquarters of the bank are located at IDBZ House, 99 Gamal Abdel Nasser Road, in Harare. The IDBZ was established 31 August 2005, taking over the assets and liabilities of the former Zimbabwe Development Bank (“ZDB”). Website: https://www.idbz.co.zw/