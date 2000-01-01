Jacob Bethel Corporation Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd Jobs

Jacob Bethel Corporation Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd is a manufacturer and supplier of mining, mineral processing and ancillary equipment to the mining, quarrying, construction and other industries. JBC is one of the strongest players in manufacturing and sale of engineering equipment and spares. JBC manufactures a range of conveyor rollers, conveyor frames and pulleys which are used by industry giants in the mining, quarrying and construction sectors in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Address: 132 Seke Road Cnr, Stevenson Rd, Harare

Phone: 08677 004086