JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe Jobs

The JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe is a registered independent private voluntary organization (PVO) working to address the most urgent threats to the health, well-being and educational development of Zimbabwe’s most valuable resource - its children. Trust works to improve family health, reduce child mortality, provide a protective environment and create educational opportunity for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs.

Address: 42 Bates Street, Milton Park Harare. Zimbabwe

Call: (0242)792152/3 & 798083/4

Email: info@jfkapnek.org