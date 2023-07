Lancet Laboratories Zimbabwe is one of the leading pathology laboratories in Zimbabwe with 23 branches, providing vital pathology services. Reputable for professionalism, innovation, high technology advancement, high-quality pathology services and accredited to ISO15189:2012. SADCAS (MED082) Blakiston Street; Cytology, Histology, Hematology, Microbiology, Serology, Chemistry, Endocrinology and HIV PCR.