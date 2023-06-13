Legal Resources Foundation Jobs

The Legal Resources Foundation (LRF) began its operations in 1985, with the establishment of the Harare Legal Projects Centre; publication of the Zimbabwe Law Reports to document cases advancing jurisprudence in Zimbabwe; and a pilot paralegal programme designed to take the law to the people. The organisation has expanded its programmes and reach over the past 35 years, with 5 provincial centres and 13 Legal Advice Centres spread across the country.

The LRF works with authorities and institutions to strengthen the justice system, identifying barriers to accessing justice and addressing these through building the capacities of officials responsible for the administration and delivery of justice.