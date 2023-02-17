Lupane Local Board Jobs

Lupane Local Board is the provincial capital town for Matabeleland North province located 172 kms off Bulawayo along Victoria Falls high way. The home of state of the art Lupane State University (LSU) which is already adding value to the town’s population and investment opportunities. The town covers an area of 23.1 km². Lupane Town is strategically positioned for investment in terms of its route node intersection. Lupane has a dam with a capacity of 40 million m² which can be utilised for investment opportunities.