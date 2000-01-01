Management Training Bureau (MTB) Jobs

The Management Training Bureau (MTB) was established by the Manpower Planning and Development Act [Chapter 28:02] with a broad objective, among other functions, of training and producing knowledgeable and skilled human capital for industry, focusing on priority programmes for strategic sectors that have an impact on economic growth. It also falls under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation Science and Technology Development.
Address: 21 Falice Ave, Harare
Sorry No open vacancies yet