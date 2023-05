Middle Mazowe Sub-catchment Council is a statutory board in the Mazowe Catchment which was established according to the regulations in the Water Act Chapter 20:24 of 1998 as read with SI 47 of 2000 and their amendments where they are mandated to carry water resources management through the stakeholder participation approach.

Address: No1 Robert Mugabe Way, Bindura

Website: www.middlemazowe.co.zw