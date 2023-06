Morgan Zintec Teachers College is one of Zimbabwe's first Teacher training institutions that produces Primary School level teachers in the form of a University of Zimbabwe issued Diploma.

Address: 1 Alamein Rd, PO Box 1700, Arcadia , Harare, ZW

Phone: +263 (242) 771 190

Website: http://online.morganzintec.ac.zw/

E-mail: info@morganzintec.ac.zw