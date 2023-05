Mutare Polytechnic is a parastatal technical vocational education and training institution under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of the government of Zimbabwe, it is located in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Mutare Polytechnic

P.O. Box 640, Mutare

Josiah Tongogara/Vincent Ave

Tel: +263 20 63141 / 63153

Fax: +263 20 66912

Email: principal@mutarepolytechnic.ac.zw