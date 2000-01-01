Mwenezi Development Training Centre Jobs

The Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a registered non-governmental organization (WO 25/91) formed in 1991. MDTC is located in the communal areas of Mwenezi District, Masvingo province. The organization is based on membership formation hence is community owned. The governing body of MDTC is composed of 10 Board of Trustees and currently a membership of 14800 people. The Programme Managing Director is the head of the institution with 3 managers heading the Programmes department, Finance and Administration and Strategic Business Units.

Address: Stand Number 117, Neshuro Growth Point Box 39 Neshuro, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263773003677

Email: admin@mdtco.org.zw