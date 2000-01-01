National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF) Jobs

The National Economic Consultative Forum(NECF) is a think tank on economic and social policy issues. It originated from the Private and Public Sectors participation at the International Smart Partnership Dialogue in July, 1995 at Langkawi Island in Malaysia. Experts from the private sector, labour, academia, civic society approached the Government for the development of a smart partnership institution that would be the think tank for the country.

Providing a broad participatory framework in the formulation of national economic policies through an interchange of ideas and experiences among government, private sector, labour, academia and civil society.