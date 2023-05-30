National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe Jobs

National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) of Zimbabwe is a gvt entity that transports petroleum products to Zimbabwe using the pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to Msasa depot in Harare. The company handles various products, including diesel, petrol, jet A1, ethanol, and illuminating paraffin.

The Company has depots in strategic sites around the country, namely Bulawayo, Mutare, Beitbridge, Msasa and Mabvuku. NOIC has blending facilities at its depots and undertakes blending services on behalf of its clients.

Head Office

100 Leopold Takawira Street,

Corner J.Moyo/L. Takawira Street

Harare

Toll Free Number: +263 772171459

Email: info@noic.co.zw

Tel: +263 (4) 748518-22, 780463, 08611376161/62/63 | 0772 171 459