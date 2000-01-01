NATPRINT Jobs

Natprint, is the biggest printing house in Zimbabwe, with the advanced technology in packaging and paper products. The company also manufactures packaging material and produces magazines and annual reports for corporate clients. National Printing & Packaging, NATPRINT come a long way from its humble beginnings as Aslin Reil & In 1957 it merged with Mard on , Son and Hall of Bristol, England and former Mardon Aslin. In 1961, they merged with Rhodesian Printers to form Mardon Printers and became market leaders.