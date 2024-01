Parksmed Health Fund is registered in accordance with Medical Services (Medical Aid Societies) Regulations, 2000 as per Statutory Instrument 330 of 2000. All applications for registration are made to the Secretary of Health and Child Welfare. The registration certificate number is 4 of 2017

Address

PARKSMED HEALTH FUND HEAD OFFICE

(ZIMPARKS HQ),

Botanical Gardens,

Corner Sandringham Dr & Borrowdale Rd,

Harare,

Zimbabwe