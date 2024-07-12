Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) Jobs

Pindula|Search Pindula
The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) formally, the State Procurement Board (SPB) was created through an Act of Parliament, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act[Cap 22:23] which repealed the Act, No. 2/99 [Cap. 22:14] through S.I. 152 of December 2017. The new mandate of the Authority is to supervise public procurement proceedings to ensure transparency, fairness, honesty, cost-effectiveness and competition as required by Section 315 of the Zimbabwean Constitution. Web: http://www.praz.gov.zw/

