Standard Chartered Bank Jobs

Standard Chartered was formed in 1969 through the merger of two separate Banks, Standard Bank of British South Africa and the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China. With a rich international history, today Standard Chartered is one of the world's leading Banks across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered Bank has operated for over 150 years and aims to be the world’s best international Bank. We are one of the world’s most international banks with over 1700 branches in 70 markets across the globe. We are the oldest financial institution in Zimbabwe having been established in 1892. Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe is a registered commercial bank and a member of the Deposit Protection Corporation.1st Floor, AUSQ Building, 68 Nelson Mandela Ave, Harare, Zimbabwe.

https://www.sc.com/zw