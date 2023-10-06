SWIFT Jobs

Swift Transport is a proudly Zimbabwean company and was established 75 years ago. It is a dynamic force in the world of road freight and distribution solutions. Swift has a well-established range of service offerings making it the go to company who can take care of all transport solutions through its main brands - Swift Courier Express, Swift Freight, Swift Full loads and Swift Mutakuri. Swift is also the only transport company that can boast a nationwide network, with its 35 depots situated throughout the country.