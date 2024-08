Tsholotsho District is one of the seven districts within Matabeleland North Province. The district has 22 wards with a population of about 113 895 (2012 census). It boarders with Lupane (North East), Umguza (East) and Hwange (North) and Bulilima to the South. The district covers 8 336 km 2. It falls under natural region 4 which is characterized by low and unreliable rainfall.