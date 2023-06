Volsec Security is a security services company in Zimbabwe that was established in 2009 with the sole purpose of providing customised quality security services to its clientele at highly competitive rates. Volsec security is an indigenous company that is locally owned with a nationwide foot print. We have established ourselves to be the major, leading and best in the Zimbabwean security industry, with a diverse clientele base in the banking, mining, embassies, and airlines industries.