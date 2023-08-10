WWF Zimbabwe Jobs

WWF has been working in Zimbabwe since 1985. It is part of WWF International, an international organisation operating in about 100 countries.

WWF Zimbabwe has vast experience in the sustainable use of natural resources and was the first country in Africa to develop an alternative approach to the management of wildlife outside protected areas using community based natural resources management approaches. The goal of the office is to "Contribute to the creation of a Zimbabwe with well managed networks of wild areas that co-exist with a society thriving on a sustainable natural resource based economy”.