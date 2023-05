ZACH is the Medical Arm of Churches in Zimbabwe and a non profit making membership based association formally registered in 1974. It is registered in Zimbabwe in terms of the Private Voluntary Organisations Act (Chapter 17:05). Its registration number is (38/75).We are currently made up of 130 members country wide covering hospitals and clinics.

Address: 160 Baines Ave, Harare

Web: https://www.zach.org.zw/