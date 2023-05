ZIMCHE was established to promote and co-ordinate education provided by institutions of higher education and to act as a regulator in the determination and maintenance of standards of teaching, examinations, academic qualifications and research in institutions of higher education

21 J.M. Nkomo Road

P. Bag H100,

Hatfield, Harare

Zimbabwe

Tel: +263-24-2571165

Email:info@zimche.ac.zw