Zimbabwe Institute Jobs

Zimbabwe Institute (ZI) is a non-government policy think tank that has operated within Zimbabwe since 2002 and uses its experience of over a decade of negotiating uncertain and fragile situations to work with key stakeholders towards democracy. The institute works with political parties to create space for parties to engage in frank and constructive dialogue and develop consensus on national issues, policies and strategies. ZI facilitates continuous engagements and interaction of political parties outside the formal structures of government and parliament through an inter-party dialogue process to tackle issues of mutual interest.

Address: 26 Lomagundi Road, Avondale, Harare

Website: http://www.zimbabweinstitute.org