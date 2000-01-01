ZIMPLATS Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Limited Jobs

Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Limited (ZIMPLATS) is the largest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe. It owns and operates Ngezi Underground Mines, Ngezi Concentrator and the Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC). Zimplats operates both an opencast and an underground mine at Ngezi. The Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC) where the ore is concentrated and smelted is located some 77 km north of the mine. The company also owns the Hartley Platinum Mine situated at the SMC which is currently under care and maintenance.