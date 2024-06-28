Conveyance Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Custodian of title deeds and building plans.
- Prepare all documentation pertaining to conveyance of title deeds.
- Ensure rentals are paid on time.
- Type all documents and attend to incoming calls and letters.
- Ensure utility bills are paid when they fall due.
- Prepare lease agreements and Addendums.
- Prepare and maintenance of property register.
- Market vacant properties.
- Engage with construction team for property maintenance and repairs.
- Handle tenant applications.
- Receive tenant queries and attend to them.
- Liaise with contractors regarding repairs and maintenance.
- Property Inspections.
- Filing.
- Data capturing.
- Attend to tenants call outs.
- Get quotations and negotiate with suppliers.
- Assist with any other duties as assigned by management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/ Bachelors Degree in Real Estate or equivalent.
- At least 3 years minimum work experience.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- Creativity and decisiveness.
- Team Spirit.
- clean class 4 drivers license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to the Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.