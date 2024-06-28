Conveyance Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Custodian of title deeds and building plans.

Prepare all documentation pertaining to conveyance of title deeds.

Ensure rentals are paid on time.

Type all documents and attend to incoming calls and letters.

Ensure utility bills are paid when they fall due.

Prepare lease agreements and Addendums.

Prepare and maintenance of property register.

Market vacant properties.

Engage with construction team for property maintenance and repairs.

Handle tenant applications.

Receive tenant queries and attend to them.

Liaise with contractors regarding repairs and maintenance.

Property Inspections.

Filing.

Data capturing.

Attend to tenants call outs.

Get quotations and negotiate with suppliers.

Assist with any other duties as assigned by management.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ Bachelors Degree in Real Estate or equivalent.

At least 3 years minimum work experience.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Creativity and decisiveness.

Team Spirit.

clean class 4 drivers license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to the Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.