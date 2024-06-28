Pindula|Search Pindula
Conveyance Clerk (Harare)

Croco Motors
Jun. 21, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Custodian of title deeds and building plans.
  • Prepare all documentation pertaining to conveyance of title deeds.
  • Ensure rentals are paid on time.
  • Type all documents and attend to incoming calls and letters.
  • Ensure utility bills are paid when they fall due.
  • Prepare lease agreements and Addendums.
  • Prepare and maintenance of property register.
  • Market vacant properties.
  • Engage with construction team for property maintenance and repairs.
  • Handle tenant applications.
  • Receive tenant queries and attend to them.
  • Liaise with contractors regarding repairs and maintenance.
  • Property Inspections.
  • Filing.
  • Data capturing.
  • Attend to tenants call outs.
  • Get quotations and negotiate with suppliers.
  • Assist with any other duties as assigned by management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma/ Bachelors Degree in Real Estate or equivalent.
  • At least 3 years minimum work experience.
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills.
  • Creativity and decisiveness.
  • Team Spirit.
  • clean class 4 drivers license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to the Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Croco Motors

Website
+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

