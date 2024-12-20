Corporate Legal Counsel (Kamativi)
Kamativi Mining Company
Job Description
A leading Mining Company is looking for the services of an experienced Corporate Legal Counsel. The ideal candidate must be well versed with Zimbabwean Mining, Company, and Labor laws.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Advising the company on the application and operationalisation of Zimbabwean laws.
- Ensures that the Company's operations are in compliance with Zimbabwe's statutory obligations.
- A review of the employees' labour contracts, employment code of conduct and disciplinary processes.
- Offering guidance to the company on the crafting and implementation of governance policies.
- Attending to the company's potential civil and criminal litigation processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- LLBS
- NB: LLM, MBA or any Masters that is of a policy and governance inclination will be of an added advantage.
- Applicant must be mature; with not less than (5) five years working and professional experience.
- Applicant must be in practice and registered with the Law Society of Zimbabwe.
Other
How to Apply
Applicant must also produce a letter of good standing with the law Society of Zimbabwe.
Interested candidates to forward their resumes in single format pdf to: ronald@kamativi.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.
