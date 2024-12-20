Corporate Legal Counsel (Kamativi)

Job Description

A leading Mining Company is looking for the services of an experienced Corporate Legal Counsel. The ideal candidate must be well versed with Zimbabwean Mining, Company, and Labor laws.

Duties and Responsibilities

Advising the company on the application and operationalisation of Zimbabwean laws.

Ensures that the Company's operations are in compliance with Zimbabwe's statutory obligations.

A review of the employees' labour contracts, employment code of conduct and disciplinary processes.

Offering guidance to the company on the crafting and implementation of governance policies.

Attending to the company's potential civil and criminal litigation processes.

Qualifications and Experience

LLBS

NB: LLM, MBA or any Masters that is of a policy and governance inclination will be of an added advantage.

Applicant must be mature; with not less than (5) five years working and professional experience.

Applicant must be in practice and registered with the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Applicant must also produce a letter of good standing with the law Society of Zimbabwe.

Interested candidates to forward their resumes in single format pdf to: ronald@kamativi.co.zw