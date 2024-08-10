Pindula|Search Pindula
Digital Marketing Officer (Harare)

Tile & Carpet Centre
Aug. 09, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develops, implement and manage our social media strategies for all SBUS’s.
  • Defines the most important social media KPIs.
  • Manages and oversees social media content.
  • Designs and creates appropriate content for the different brands and target audiences.
  • Measures the success of every social media campaign.
  • Stays up to date with latest social media best practices and technologies.
  • Collaborates with Marketing, Sales and Procurement team.
  • Monitors SEO and user engagement and suggest content optimization.
  • Creates and monitor different campaigns per brand such as Google Ads campaigns, smart.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Sales/Marketing or related field.
  • At least 3 years work experience in a similar role.
  • Strong Digital marketing skills, diploma or degree in digital marketing will be an advantage.
  • Creative and graphics design knowledge.
  • Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+ and other.
  • social media best practiced.
  • Understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics.
  • Good understanding of social media KPIs.
  • Familiarity with graphic design, videography, content creation and social media management.

Other

How to Apply

Send Your Resume To: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw

We reserve the right to close the applications early if we receive an adequate number of applications.

Deadline: 09 August 2024

Tile & Carpet Centre

Tile and Carpet Centre specialises in Floor & Wall Tiles, Carpets, Plumbing & Building Finishes, with branches Nationwide.

