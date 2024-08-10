Digital Marketing Officer (Harare)
Tile & Carpet Centre
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops, implement and manage our social media strategies for all SBUS’s.
- Defines the most important social media KPIs.
- Manages and oversees social media content.
- Designs and creates appropriate content for the different brands and target audiences.
- Measures the success of every social media campaign.
- Stays up to date with latest social media best practices and technologies.
- Collaborates with Marketing, Sales and Procurement team.
- Monitors SEO and user engagement and suggest content optimization.
- Creates and monitor different campaigns per brand such as Google Ads campaigns, smart.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Sales/Marketing or related field.
- At least 3 years work experience in a similar role.
- Strong Digital marketing skills, diploma or degree in digital marketing will be an advantage.
- Creative and graphics design knowledge.
- Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+ and other.
- social media best practiced.
- Understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics.
- Good understanding of social media KPIs.
- Familiarity with graphic design, videography, content creation and social media management.
Other
How to Apply
Send Your Resume To: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw
We reserve the right to close the applications early if we receive an adequate number of applications.
