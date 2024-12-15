Director Policy and Market Development (Harare)

Job Description

The main purpose of the job is to develop and implement strategies that increase the breadth and depth of the capital market.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing strategies and approaches to actualize the Commission’s strategic objectives.

Identifying and responding to emerging policy issues that are pertinent to the Commission’s objectives.

Overseeing and monitoring policy activities related to the Commission.

Organising and facilitating convenings with experts and stakeholders for the Commission’s visibility in the market and beyond.

Cultivating strong relationships with all stakeholders.

Supervising and coordinating enterprise risk management activities.

Analyzing and assessing new capital market products and services.

Developing effective outreach strategies to raise awareness.

Promoting financial inclusion and financial literacy to ensure that investors are protected.

Managing internal and external communication programmes.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Economics, Finance, Law, Research, Banking or equivalent.

Master’s degree in relevant fields such as Economics, Finance, Banking or equivalent.

CFA charter is an added advantage.

Strong knowledge of the capital markets is prerequisite.

At least five years’ work experience in corporate finance, merchant banking, investment banking or investments environment.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters with C.V.s to be e-mailed to: recruitment@seczim.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated in the email subject. These should reach us NOT LATER THAN 31 December 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.