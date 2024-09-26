Distribution Controller (Bulawayo)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
A large bakery company based in Bulawayo is looking for a seasoned and experienced Distribution Controller to join the Distribution department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring 100% truck availability as and when required by sales.
- Following up on load schedule with transport division and third party fleet to ensure on time deliveries of product to the depots.
- Analysing root causes for returns and acting on preventative measures on delivery related returns such as late delivery or damaged products.
- Developing, documenting and communicating product loading and offloading standards and ensuring adherence to the standard operating procedures.
- Evaluating delivery schedule compliance and liasing with transport division and third party fleet on corrective actions on variances.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Transport or Logistics operations management.
- Minimum 3 years of experience in distribution management in FMCG industry.
- Demonstrated experience in managing over 30 vehicles delivering to depots and retail chains.
- Customer centric and hands-on approach.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their application letters and detailed CV to: recruitmentbyo123@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position applied for in the subject line.
Deadline: 27 September 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Job Vacancy
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Veer Freight Private Limited
Administration Driver (Harare)
Deadline: