Distribution Controller (Bulawayo)

Sep. 27, 2024
Job Description

A large bakery company based in Bulawayo is looking for a seasoned and experienced Distribution Controller to join the Distribution department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensuring 100% truck availability as and when required by sales.
  • Following up on load schedule with transport division and third party fleet to ensure on time deliveries of product to the depots.
  • Analysing root causes for returns and acting on preventative measures on delivery related returns such as late delivery or damaged products.
  • Developing, documenting and communicating product loading and offloading standards and ensuring adherence to the standard operating procedures. 
  • Evaluating delivery schedule compliance and liasing with transport division and third party fleet on corrective actions on variances.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Transport or Logistics operations management.
  • Minimum 3 years of experience in distribution management in FMCG industry.
  • Demonstrated experience in managing over 30 vehicles delivering to depots and retail chains.
  • Customer centric and hands-on approach.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters and detailed CV to: recruitmentbyo123@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 27 September 2024

