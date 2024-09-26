Distribution Controller (Bulawayo)

Job Description

A large bakery company based in Bulawayo is looking for a seasoned and experienced Distribution Controller to join the Distribution department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring 100% truck availability as and when required by sales.

Following up on load schedule with transport division and third party fleet to ensure on time deliveries of product to the depots.

Analysing root causes for returns and acting on preventative measures on delivery related returns such as late delivery or damaged products.

Developing, documenting and communicating product loading and offloading standards and ensuring adherence to the standard operating procedures.

Evaluating delivery schedule compliance and liasing with transport division and third party fleet on corrective actions on variances.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Transport or Logistics operations management.

Minimum 3 years of experience in distribution management in FMCG industry.

Demonstrated experience in managing over 30 vehicles delivering to depots and retail chains.

Customer centric and hands-on approach.

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters and detailed CV to: recruitmentbyo123@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 27 September 2024