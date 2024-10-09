Dog Handler (Marondera)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure the security of equipment and materials at construction sites.

Static Guard and gate control duties, monitoring and authorizing entry and departure of staff and visitors.

Security patrols to ensure security of persons, equipment and buildings.

Inspection of buildings, access points and checking doors, windows and gates to ensure compliance with security measures.

Attending to crime scenes, compiling reports and testifying in disciplinary hearings in criminal courts of law.

Liaising with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Fire Brigade and Ambulance Services in cases of emergency.

Ensure the security and safety of students, staff and property.

Inspection of goods received by the University and the removal of goods.

Recording University pool vehicles’ mileage.

Ensuring the well-being of the security dogs (cleanliness, dipping and feeding).

Ensuring dogs are safe when being exercised and socialized during play time.

Use of basic obedience commands for manners, reminders and dog handling.

Inspect dogs for wounds, fleas or ticks at regular intervals.

Any other duties other duties as assigned by the Chief Security Officer through the Sergeant.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including English Language at Grade C or better.

A Security Training Certificate from a recognized security organization.

A Certificate in Dog Handling is an added advantage.

At least three years’ experience in the security service.

A basic appreciation of criminal laws of Zimbabwe.

Applicants should have no criminal record.

Conditions Of Service:

Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to: