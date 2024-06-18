EB Accounting Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Reporting to the EB Technical Accountant, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing Insured Pension Fund and Self-Administered Pension Fund Financial Statements.
- Preparing and maintaining the Deposit Administration Ledger, Annuities Ledger and Managed Fund Statements.
- Preparing weekly Premium Debtor schedules for Pension Funds and EB Policyholder and Shareholder Net-Client-Cashflows-Flows (NCCF).
- Calculating fees charged to Policyholders in line with profit participation rules.
- Updating Compen receipts module.
- Preparing daily EB Treasury Report and investment of net cash flows.
- Preparing EB Technical Accounting input for monthly reporting.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting/ Finance/ Mathematics.
- Three years working experience in a similar or related environment.
- Problem solving skills.
- Good time management and communication skills.
- Report writing skills.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw
Applications should be sent by 19 June 2024.
NB Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line.
First Mutual Holdings Limited is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, gender, national origin, age and disability status. The Group encourages applications from competent people of different demographic groupings. We foster a work environment that is inclusive and diverse where every idea and perspective is valued.
First Mutual
First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.