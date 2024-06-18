EB Accounting Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the EB Technical Accountant, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing Insured Pension Fund and Self-Administered Pension Fund Financial Statements.

Preparing and maintaining the Deposit Administration Ledger, Annuities Ledger and Managed Fund Statements.

Preparing weekly Premium Debtor schedules for Pension Funds and EB Policyholder and Shareholder Net-Client-Cashflows-Flows (NCCF).

Calculating fees charged to Policyholders in line with profit participation rules.

Updating Compen receipts module.

Preparing daily EB Treasury Report and investment of net cash flows.

Preparing EB Technical Accounting input for monthly reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting/ Finance/ Mathematics.

Three years working experience in a similar or related environment.

Problem solving skills.

Good time management and communication skills.

Report writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw