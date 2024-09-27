Pindula|Search Pindula
Electrician (Harare)

Sep. 30, 2024
Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as an Electrician.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Installs, maintains and repairs all electrical equipment and machinery.
  • Installs, maintains and enhances electrical systems and components, including fuses, lights, and wiring.
  • Manages junior staff members.
  • Performs all work in a manner that meets and follows electrical codes, blueprints, and standards.
  • Tests electrical systems and components to ensure proper functioning.
  • Performs preventative maintenance on electrical systems and components.
  • Troubleshoots problems and makes timely repairs.
  • Recommends cost-saving best practices to the Engineering Manager.
  • Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.
  • Performs any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Apprentice Program
  • Software: Job Related.
  • Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes/Dairy Industry.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Personality: Experience with electrical equipment, systems and machinery
  • FMCG Manufacturing.
  • Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 30 September 2024, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

