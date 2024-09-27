Electrician (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as an Electrician.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installs, maintains and repairs all electrical equipment and machinery.

Installs, maintains and enhances electrical systems and components, including fuses, lights, and wiring.

Manages junior staff members.

Performs all work in a manner that meets and follows electrical codes, blueprints, and standards.

Tests electrical systems and components to ensure proper functioning.

Performs preventative maintenance on electrical systems and components.

Troubleshoots problems and makes timely repairs.

Recommends cost-saving best practices to the Engineering Manager.

Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.

Performs any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Apprentice Program

Software: Job Related.

Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes/Dairy Industry.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Experience with electrical equipment, systems and machinery

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 30 September 2024, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.