Electrician (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as an Electrician.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installs, maintains and repairs all electrical equipment and machinery.
- Installs, maintains and enhances electrical systems and components, including fuses, lights, and wiring.
- Manages junior staff members.
- Performs all work in a manner that meets and follows electrical codes, blueprints, and standards.
- Tests electrical systems and components to ensure proper functioning.
- Performs preventative maintenance on electrical systems and components.
- Troubleshoots problems and makes timely repairs.
- Recommends cost-saving best practices to the Engineering Manager.
- Adheres to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.
- Performs any other duties as may be required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Apprentice Program
- Software: Job Related.
- Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes/Dairy Industry.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Personality: Experience with electrical equipment, systems and machinery
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 30 September 2024, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
