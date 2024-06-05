Engineer Electricity (Harare)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the above mentioned role:
Reporting directly to the Senior Engineer Electricity, the key job functions for this position will be to:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop appropriate codes and regulations for safety, reliability and access, and carry out reviews when necessary.
- Monitor compliance and adherence to sector regulations, codes and standards.
- Assess generation license applications and make recommendations to the Senior Engineer Electricity.
- Review Power Purchase Agreements and assist in power pricing.
- Investigate electrical accidents and develop measures to minimize the same.
- Assist in the development of sector policy for clean energy.
- Evaluate sector capacity expansion plans of players in the industry.
- Develop promotional material/articles for industry safety, renewable energy and energy efficiency to raise public awareness.
- Conduct workshops to promote industry safety, renewable energy, energy efficiency and new sector technologies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in BSc or B-Tech Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
- Proven technical experience in electricity generation, transmission, or distribution.
- At least 5 years working experience in a similar position.
- Excellent knowledge of electricity sector, statutory provisions and ability to assess their impact.
- Good knowledge of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency technologies.
- Broad understanding of the electricity supply chain.
- Good appreciation of modern relevant technologies and practices.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates for this position should apply online through vacancies@zera.co.zw by no later 7 June 2024. .
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Assistant Refrigeration Technician (Harare)
Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Director, Works and Estates
Deadline: