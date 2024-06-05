Engineer Electricity (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the above mentioned role:

Reporting directly to the Senior Engineer Electricity, the key job functions for this position will be to:

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop appropriate codes and regulations for safety, reliability and access, and carry out reviews when necessary.

Monitor compliance and adherence to sector regulations, codes and standards.

Assess generation license applications and make recommendations to the Senior Engineer Electricity.

Review Power Purchase Agreements and assist in power pricing.

Investigate electrical accidents and develop measures to minimize the same.

Assist in the development of sector policy for clean energy.

Evaluate sector capacity expansion plans of players in the industry.

Develop promotional material/articles for industry safety, renewable energy and energy efficiency to raise public awareness.

Conduct workshops to promote industry safety, renewable energy, energy efficiency and new sector technologies.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in BSc or B-Tech Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

Proven technical experience in electricity generation, transmission, or distribution.

At least 5 years working experience in a similar position.

Excellent knowledge of electricity sector, statutory provisions and ability to assess their impact.

Good knowledge of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency technologies.

Broad understanding of the electricity supply chain.

Good appreciation of modern relevant technologies and practices.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should apply online through vacancies@zera.co.zw by no later 7 June 2024. .