Enumerator x12 (Chiredzi)
Job Description
Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement the El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year. The following vacant positions are available from October 2024 to September 2025.
- Program Name: El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) in Chiredzi District: Zimbabwe.
- Contract Period: One (1) Month and Twenty-one (21) Days.
- Reporting to the MERL Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collecting data, entering data and any other responsibilities for which he/she may be called upon to carry out. The data collection process may be carried out through one-on-one interviews, focus group discussions (FDGs) using an electronic data collection tool designed by MERL Officer.
- Enumerators will be always expected to follow sampling methods as directed by MERL Officer.
- Compile, record and code information derived from specified forms into a predefined form or database.
- Ensure that the MERL Officer is kept abreast of completed assignments and progress.
- Identify and report any issues that may arise while attempting to obtain valid data.
- Analyze the authenticity of the information provided by ensuring direct contact with each targeted study population (population of interest).
- Interpret interview questions to assist respondents in understanding them and providing eloquent answers.
- Double-check information on survey forms or information pads to ensure the accuracy of information.
- Engage in data entry in cases where paper base options are used.
- Comply with quality and research ethics during and field works (this includes data protection and information confidentiality of respondents or target project participants).
- Participate in debriefing sessions to share field experiences about the community and entire data collection.
- Ensure compliance with security procedures and policies.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least five (5) ‘O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
- One (1) year experience in similar exercise working with NGOs.
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be sent via e-mail (As One Pdf Attachment) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.
OR Hand deliver to:
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
Stand Number 117
Neshuro
All applications should be addressed to THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.
NB: MDTC do
es not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application and interview). Qualified female candidates from Mwenezi and Chiredzi, districts are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 26 September 2024 at 16:45 HOURSGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
The Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a registered non-governmental organization (WO 25/91) formed in 1991. MDTC is located in the communal areas of Mwenezi District, Masvingo province. The organization is based on membership formation hence is community owned. The governing body of MDTC is composed of 10 Board of Trustees and currently a membership of 14800 people. The Programme Managing Director is the head of the institution with 3 managers heading the Programmes department, Finance and Administration and Strategic Business Units.
Address: Stand Number 117, Neshuro Growth Point Box 39 Neshuro, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263773003677
Email: admin@mdtco.org.zw