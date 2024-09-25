Enumerator x12 (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement the El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year. The following vacant positions are available from October 2024 to September 2025.

Program Name: El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) in Chiredzi District: Zimbabwe.

Contract Period​:​ One (1) Month and Twenty-one (21) Days.

Reporting to the MERL Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collecting data, entering data and any other responsibilities for which he/she may be called upon to carry out. The data collection process may be carried out through one-on-one interviews, focus group discussions (FDGs) using an electronic data collection tool designed by MERL Officer.

Enumerators will be always expected to follow sampling methods as directed by MERL Officer.

Compile, record and code information derived from specified forms into a predefined form or database.

Ensure that the MERL Officer is kept abreast of completed assignments and progress.

Identify and report any issues that may arise while attempting to obtain valid data.

Analyze the authenticity of the information provided by ensuring direct contact with each targeted study population (population of interest).

Interpret interview questions to assist respondents in understanding them and providing eloquent answers.

Double-check information on survey forms or information pads to ensure the accuracy of information.

Engage in data entry in cases where paper base options are used.

Comply with quality and research ethics during and field works (this includes data protection and information confidentiality of respondents or target project participants).

Participate in debriefing sessions to share field experiences about the community and entire data collection.

Ensure compliance with security procedures and policies.

Qualifications and Experience

At least five (5) ‘O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

One (1) year experience in similar exercise working with NGOs.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (As One Pdf Attachment) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR Hand deliver to: