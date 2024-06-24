Examiner Training Course

Agriculture 4001/2

Physical Education Sports and Mass Display (PESMD) 4002/3

Combined Science 4003/2

Combined Science 4003/3

Mathematics 4004/1/2

English Language 4005/1/2

Heritage Studies 4006/2

Shona Language 4007/1

Shona Language 4007/2

Physics 4023/2

Biology 4025/2

History 4044/1/2

Family and Religious Studies 4047/1

Business Enterprise Skills 4048/1/2

Commerce 4049/2

Principles of Accounting 4051/2

Building Technology and Design 4052/1/2/3

Design and Technology 4053/1/2

Food Technology and Design 4054/2

Technical Graphics and Design 4057/1/2/3

Textile Technology and Design 4058/2

Wood Technology and Design 4059/1/2/3

Musical Arts 4062/1/2/3

Ndebele Language 4068/2

Building Technology and Design 4052/2/3

Design and Technology 4053/2

Technical Graphics and Design 4057/3

Metal Technology and Design 4055/3

Wood Technology and Design 4059/3

Commercial Studies 4065/2

Food Technology and Design 4054/2

ADVANCED LEVEL:

Accounting 6001/2/3

Building Technology and Design 6003/1/2/3

Design and Technology 6005/1/2/3

Business Studies 6025/1/2Biology 6030/3

Comment and Appreciation 6039/1

Pure Mathematics 6042/1/2

Statistics 6046/1/2

Technical Graphics and Design 6047/1/2

Musical Arts 6053/1/2

Nambya 6057/1/2

PESMD 6070/2

Economics 6073/2/3

Sport Science 6080/2

Heritage Studies 6081/1/2

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Applications from potential markers/examiners are invited.

Applicants must be certified graduates including those in the process of acquiring Grad. C.E.

Holders of Diplomas with secondary teaching experience of AT LEAST FIVE YEARS in the subject being applied for will also be considered.

Other

How to Apply

Please attach copies of academic transcripts and certificates. Applications without these documents will not be entertained.

A completed recruitment form, certified copies of academic transcripts and certificates must be submitted to your nearest ZIMSEC Regional Office by 01 July 2024.

Please download the new application form from ZIMSEC website on: https://www5.zimsec.co.zw/jobs/zimsec-examiner-training/.Generate a Whatsapp Message