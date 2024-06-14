Fashion Designer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.

As a Clothing Designer, the incumbent will be responsible for creating and developing original designs for clothing and accessories. The incumbent will also be expected to use their creativity, fashion sense, and knowledge of trends to design garments that are visually appealing, functional, and in line with the university’s aesthetic.

Duties and Responsibilities

Research current fashion trends, market demands, and target audience preferences.

Create original clothing designs, sketches, and concepts that align with the university’s vision and target market.

Select appropriate fabrics, materials, colors, and trims for each design.

Use computer-aided design (CAD) software or traditional hand-drawing techniques to create detailed technical drawings and specifications.

Develop patterns and prototypes for garments, either personally or in collaboration with pattern makers and sample sewers.

Collaborate with the production team to ensure that designs are feasible for mass production, considering factors such as cost, time, and quality.

Conduct fittings and make necessary adjustments to garments to ensure proper fit and functionality.

Stay updated on emerging fashion trends, materials, and manufacturing techniques.

Work closely with manufacturers, suppliers, and vendors to source materials and oversee production processes.

Communicate and collaborate with other team members, such as merchandisers, marketers, and buyers, to ensure design coherence and brand consistency.

Participate in design presentations, fashion shows, and other promotional events to showcase the university’s collections.

Maintain organized design portfolios and archives for reference and future inspiration.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a National Diploma (ND) in Clothing, Fashion Design or Textile Technology Design or relevant qualification.

Minimum of three (3) year of experience in the clothing and textiles industry.

Ability to interpret trends and design products with commercial value.

Proficiency in Computer Aided Design (CAD) software for fashion design.

Strong knowledge of garment construction techniques and fabric properties.

Excellent attention to detail and creative problem-solving skills.

Effective communication and collaboration abilities within a team environment.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: