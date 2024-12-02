Finance, Administration And Human Resource, Accounts Clerk x2 Grade (C5) [Masvingo]

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above positions which are based at Parksmed Medical Centre and Retail Pharmacy in Masvingo and in Victoria Falls under Parksmed Investments division. The incumbent will be reporting to the Sister in charge.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares all banking transactions, transfers to Doctors and other service providers.

Captures journals.

Assists accounting/Accountant in record keeping of financial records.

Captures all transactions in bank statements, creditors and debtors though receipting, banking and payments.

Ensure accurate and proper record-keeping of employee information.

Attends to queries.

Carry out any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in accounting or equivalent.

5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics and English.

A minimum of one year in the accounting field.

Knowledge of the Pastel system.

Good computer literacy.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The General Manager