Finance, Administration And Human Resource, Accounts Clerk x2 Grade (C5) [Masvingo]
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above positions which are based at Parksmed Medical Centre and Retail Pharmacy in Masvingo and in Victoria Falls under Parksmed Investments division. The incumbent will be reporting to the Sister in charge.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares all banking transactions, transfers to Doctors and other service providers.
- Captures journals.
- Assists accounting/Accountant in record keeping of financial records.
- Captures all transactions in bank statements, creditors and debtors though receipting, banking and payments.
- Ensure accurate and proper record-keeping of employee information.
- Attends to queries.
- Carry out any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in accounting or equivalent.
- 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics and English.
- A minimum of one year in the accounting field.
- Knowledge of the Pastel system.
- Good computer literacy.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The General Manager
Parksmed Health Fund
P.O box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email: vacancy@parksmed.co.zw
Or hand deliver to Head Office`s Parksmed Section On or before the 30th of November 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Parksmed Health Fund
Parksmed Health Fund is registered in accordance with Medical Services (Medical Aid Societies) Regulations, 2000 as per Statutory Instrument 330 of 2000. All applications for registration are made to the Secretary of Health and Child Welfare. The registration certificate number is 4 of 2017
Address
PARKSMED HEALTH FUND HEAD OFFICE
(ZIMPARKS HQ),
Botanical Gardens,
Corner Sandringham Dr & Borrowdale Rd,
Harare,
Zimbabwe