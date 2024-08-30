Finance Intern (Harare)
Job Description
The Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative seeks to identify a dynamic, self- driven and hard working to provide effective and efficient Finance and administrative support to the Equalized Project funded by CBM Global
Responsible to: Finance and Admin Manager
Major role Reporting to the Finance and Admin Manager, the Finance and Admin Intern will assist REPSSI Zimbabwe to fulfil its mission by providing effective and efficient Finance and administrative support to the country programs
Duration of the Contract: 01 September 2024- 30 April 2025
Duties and Responsibilities
Procurement of Goods and Services:
- Goods and services procurement observes maximum competition.
- Goods received are checked for correctness and recorded prior to distribution.
- Distribution lists are correctly completed and filed.
- In the case of services, relevant contracts are in place prior to engagement and payment
Payments to suppliers of goods and services:
- Verified that the expense was indeed incurred for the benefit of REPSSI and that correct goods are received prior to payment.
- Original invoices are used to make payments.
- Prescribed organisational standards and forms are utilised to generate payments.
- Payments are duly authorised by authorised signatories and observe authorisation limits.
- Calculations are checked for correctness and payment generated accordingly.
- Queries taken up with suppliers of goods and/or services are resolved
- Capturing of project expenses, cash management and Record Keeping, and donor reporting.
- Capturing Project expenses.
- Neat files with legible up to date documentation exist.
- Lead the Country the internal and external audits.
- Implement internal financial controls in compliance with good accounting policies and procedures.
- Support the Finance Manager in preparing donor reports as per donor agreements.
- The finance Intern maintains a cash running balance to ascertain cash requirements and enable timely requests for cash from Head office at least two weeks in advance.
Budget Management:
- Ensure that REPSSI Equalized Project activities are achieved within budget by making sure that decisions are based on correct budget information.
- Correctly code all expenditure.
- After closing off the month, compute budget comparison for the month and the
- cumulative year to date.
- Budget for funding proposals are developed using template provided by funders Asset Management.
- New assets are recorded in the register and obsolete /damaged assets are recommended for removal from the register.
- Stolen assets are reported to the police immediately, report shared with head office prior to recommending their removal from the register.
- Carry bi annual assets verification.
Repairs, Maintenance and office presentation:
- Identify faults in the premises and promptly report to service providers and ensure that they are attended to in order to avoid disruptions to REPSSI services and an unsightly office.
Payroll support and management:
- Verify timesheets submitted by Project staff before submission to the Finance Manager
- All staff receive their correct remuneration on time monthly provided the requisite documents are in place.
- Statutory payments and returns are done on time.
- Up to date employee personal records are maintained by the office Reception.
- Calls are answered timeously and assistance rendered to any calling internal and external client.
- Visitors are warmly welcome and referred as necessary Logistical preparations for programme meetings, workshops.
- Logistical arrangements for all known activities are finalised two weeks prior to the activity taking place.
Filing of and safekeeping of Finance documents:
- A legible, neat and easy to follow filing system is maintained by the Country office.
- Finance files are kept under lock and key. These are to be kept for 6 to 10 years. whichever is greater between donor and statutory requirement.
- All procurement documents are maintained in the appropriate files.
- District files, notes from meetings, reports, etc are maintained.
IT Support:
- Report faulty equipment.
- Assist programmes team on REPSSI Internal budget tracking and monitoring tool.
- Carry out assignments assigned by the immediate supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Qualifications.
Other
How to Apply
To apply write to:
The Country Director, REPSSI Zimbabwe
60 East Court Road
Belvedere
Harare
Or email to: repssi.zw@repssi.org
NB: REPSSI is committed to the principles of employment equity and an employment environment free of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse. Should you not hear from us within 30 days after the due date, consider your application as unsuccessful.
REPSSI
REPSSI is the leading African psychosocial support organisation its vision is that all girls, boys and youth enjoy psychosocial and mental wellbeing. The organisation has strong partnerships with governments (particularly the ministries responsible for Social services, Education and Health), development partners, international organisations and NGOs in thirteen countries of East and Southern Africa. REPSSI is registered in Zimbabwe as a Private Voluntary Organisation, PVO No 10/12. For fifteen years, REPSSI has provided technical capacity enhancement to its partners to strengthen communities’ and families’ ability to promote the psychosocial wellbeing of their children and youth.