Finance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

A Finance Manager post has arisen at National Biotechnology Authority and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation and review of the weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual financial and statistical reports provided to executive Heads and other senior management.

Prepare month-end accounts, financial reports, forecasts and budgets for NBA and related entities.

Manage the day-to-day financial operations of the NBA and related entities, including accounts payable, cash management and capital spend.

Monitor financial performance versus the annual budget/quarterly forecasts and assist non-financial managers with monitoring their budgets as required.

Assist with planning, coordinating and preparing the NBA’s annual combined budget and quarterly forecasts by working closely with management.

Developing and standardizing a budget/forecast to actual expense analysis for the various programmes within the NBA as required and providing analysis of key monthly/quarterly variances by the NBA.

Continuously developing financial information systems and report server reports, to support the delivery of budget, forecast, cash data and other financial analysis to the management team.

Assisting with the supervision of the Financial Management System along with regular reviews to ensure the system is functioning correctly and providing the appropriate information. Assist with the design, implementation, development and management of any system changes that are required to support future finance and growth strategies working closely with the NBA’s IT team.

Working with Finance to plan, manage and co-ordinate the annual NBA audit.

Assisting with the preparation of financial reports with reference to relevant prescribed accounting guidelines and ensuring the accounting for all NBA entities is kept up to date, accurate and maintained in good standing.

Assist with monitoring the operations and workflow processes of the Finance departments across the NBA to ensure that all duties and responsibilities of the department are carried out in an efficient, accurate, timely and standardised manner (billing, collection, A/P etc) along with implementing NBA finance policies.

Assisting with ad-hoc presentations, financial analyses and reporting projects as requested by management

Supervision of the Payroll processing.

Supervision of the Finance department.

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting degree/ACCA/CA/CIS.

At least 5 years of proven work experience as Finance manager / Senior Accountant.

Excellent Microsoft Excel skills and proficiency with all other Microsoft Office Applications.

Working knowledge of accounting packages and ERP systems such as Pastel evolution.

Strong knowledge of IFRS /IPSAS.

A committed professional, determined to continuously improve the services provided by the Finance function to the NBA and to ensure consistency and standardised finance related reporting and processes throughout the NBA.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than 18 June 2024, clearly labelled Finance Manager in the subject line.