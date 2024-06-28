Fitter & Turner Artisan x2 (Masvingo)

Job Description

To undertake assembly, installations, testing, and commissioning of plant and plant equipment, ensure that all machines and equipment are installed according to the Plant Layout drawings and operating at the required level of productive efficiency. Ensure all work is carried out to the highest standards of workmanship and safety.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installation of new plant and equipment such as vibratory screens, screw conveyors, rotary feeders, pneumatic cyclones, fans, crushers, feed hoppers, air compressors, pumps, process vessels and tanks, piping and instruments, valves, gearboxes, screw conveyors, belt conveyors, and driers.

Installation of utilities - water supply and water treatment plant, plant effluent ponds, electric lighting, and power.

Read blueprints, drawings, manuals, and engineering specifications to determine suitable materials, sequence of operations, and machine settings.

Assist in rigging and placement of plant equipment into installation positions according to the General Plant Layout Drawing.

Alteration or modification of plant, equipment, utilities, and special services.

Installation, operation, and supervision of plant equipment and utilities throughout the testing and commissioning of the plant.

Check assembled metal parts for accuracy and fit using measuring instruments.

Carry out initial fill of lubricants on plant equipment and lubrication schedule according to equipment manufacturer’s recommendations.

Provide plant maintenance training and a list of fast-running spares to the client to ensure downtime for maintenance does not interfere with production schedules after plant commissioning.

Observing safety regulations applicable throughout the working environment.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified class 1 artisan who must have served a 4-year apprenticeship in Fitting and Turning or trade-tested artisan class 1.

Certificate of completion of Contract of Apprenticeship in Fitting and Turning including machining.

At least 2-5 Years post apprenticeship industrial/practical experience (preferably in a food processing plant) to perform job satisfactorily.

Thorough knowledge of crushers, conveyors, pumps and valves, vibrating screens or classifiers, fans, water treatment plants, and compressors.

Ability to read and interpret blueprints and technical drawings with experience in using machining tools and equipment.

Proficiency in pipe work.

Knowledge of First Aid, safety, ability to work at heights and confined places, health and environment awareness in a food processing plant.

Work independently and contribute to team efforts in achieving set objectives and targets by attending and providing constructive input at site meetings.

Exposure to and willingness to perform in a shift working system.

Computer literacy.

Possession of a National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed CV (4copies) marked “Private and Confidential” should be posted to:

The Human Resources and Administration Manager