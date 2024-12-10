General Hand (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of General Hand that has arisen at Nectacare Private Limited in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Registered General Nurse, the main responsibilities for the Job are:

Carrying out messenger duties including medical drugs deliveries.

Gardening.

Cleaning clinic yard, offices and toilets.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘O’ level passes including English language.

Clean class 3 and 4 Drivers Licence.

1-year traceable experience as a General Hand.

Good communication skills.

Good time management skills.

Good customer service skills.

Good Interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

All interested, qualified and experienced candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational certificates and drivers licence stating the current and expected remuneration details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw by end of day, 13 December 2024.